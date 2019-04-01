Lunedì 01 Aprile 2019 | 14:39

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Turin
Murderer says he killed victim for 'looking happy'

Murderer says he killed victim for 'looking happy'

 
Rome
F1: Unlucky Leclerc comes third in Bahrain

F1: Unlucky Leclerc comes third in Bahrain

 
Rome
Controversial Pillon family-law bill shelved-Spadafora

Controversial Pillon family-law bill shelved-Spadafora

 
Rome
US worried about Italian Silk Road involvement - envoy

US worried about Italian Silk Road involvement - envoy

 
Milan
Flights diverted from Milan airport due to drone

Flights diverted from Milan airport due to drone

 
Turin
'Depressed' man admits to murdering random victim

'Depressed' man admits to murdering random victim

 
Rome
Italian unemployment back up to 10.7% - ISTAT

Italian unemployment back up to 10.7% - ISTAT

 
Rome
Soccer: Napoli dent Roma's Champions League hopes

Soccer: Napoli dent Roma's Champions League hopes

 
Rome
French-style family-support measures coming - Di Maio

French-style family-support measures coming - Di Maio

 
Rome
Salvini dismisses govt-crisis talk as 'crap'

Salvini dismisses govt-crisis talk as 'crap'

 
Turin
Centre-right picks Cirio to run for Piedmont governor

Centre-right picks Cirio to run for Piedmont governor

 

Il Biancorosso

RISULTATI CLASSIFICA
La Turris segna quattro volte al LocriIl distacco col Bari è sempre di 11 punti

La Turris segna quattro volte al Locri
Il distacco col Bari è sempre di 11 punti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraNel Materano
Policoro, rapina un Compro Oro con complice che si finge cliente: 2 arresti

Policoro, rapina un Compro Oro con complice che si finge cliente: 2 arresti

 
Homedurante bari-gela
Bari, volevano entrare allo stadio senza ticket: arrestati 2 fratelli

Bari, volevano entrare allo stadio senza ticket: arrestati 2 fratelli

 
HomeL'incidente
Lucera, auto finisce fuori strada: conducente muore sul colpo

Lucera, auto finisce fuori strada: conducente muore sul colpo

 
BatLo spettacolo
Bregovic a Barletta tra note e speranza

Bregovic a Barletta tra note e speranza

 
BrindisiI controlli
Brindisi, a spasso con manganello di 42 cm: bloccato dai carabinieri

Brindisi, a spasso con manganello di 42 cm: bloccato dai carabinieri

 
TarantoLa proposta
Taranto, istituire giorno della memoria per vittime inquinamento

Taranto, istituire giorno della memoria per vittime inquinamento

 
LecceTurismo
Salento, boom di turisti per il ponte pasquale

Salento, boom di turisti per il ponte pasquale

 
PotenzaI dati
Basilicata, un lucano su 4 va a curarsi altrove

Basilicata, un lucano su 4 va a curarsi altrove

 
Bitonto, auto giù da una scarpata nella notte: muoiono due 20enni, un ferito

Bitonto, auto giù da una scarpata nella notte: muoiono due 20enni, un ferito

Ultras Brescia aggrediscono tifoso Foggia: arrestati

Ultras Brescia aggrediscono tifosi Foggia: arrestati
Partita finita 2-1 per i lombardi

Potenza, trovato agonizzante in strada: spunta l’ipotesi dell’agguato

Trovato agonizzante in strada: spunta ipotesi dell’agguato

Scoperto software per intercettazioni «made in Sud», aperta un'inchiesta

Scoperto software per intercettazioni «made in Sud», aperta un'inchiesta

Taranto, ruba energia elettrica con un magnete in una pianta: denunciato

Taranto, ruba energia elettrica con un magnete in una pianta: denunciato

Olimpiadi robotica, il premio Terra e una scuola di Brindisi

Olimpiadi robotica, il premio Terra e una scuola di Brindisi

Bari, Antonio Prezioso nuovo presidente del Cus

Bari, Antonio Prezioso nuovo presidente del Cus

Bari, le donne del Libertà cucinano per migranti e senzatetto

Bari, le donne del Libertà cucinano per migranti e senzatetto

Bari, il nuovo terminal crociere sarà aperto anche alla città

Bari, il nuovo terminal crociere sarà aperto alla città: il mare si lega all'aeroporto

Incidente tra furgone e auto su SS100, alle porte di Bari: un ferito, traffico in tilt

Incidente tra furgone e auto su SS100, alle porte di Bari: un ferito, traffico in tilt

Rome

F1: Unlucky Leclerc comes third in Bahrain

Engine lets Ferrari No.2 down 10 laps from end

F1: Unlucky Leclerc comes third in Bahrain

Rome, April 1 - Charles Leclerc was dreadfully unlucky not to bag Ferrari's first win of the season and his maiden F1 triumph in the Bahrain Grand Prix after his engine started stuttering 10 laps from the end and let McLaren duo Lewis Hamilton and Valterri Bottas through to get their second one-two in the second race of the season. Leclerc had looked on course to convert his first pole position into a maiden win under the floodlights in Bahrain. A late safety car brought out for the two Renaults retiring on the same lap at least limited the damage to Leclerc's race, as he ended up third to claim his first podium in F1. It was still a heartbreaking end to what had been a superb Grand Prix for Leclerc, who had managed much of the race magnificently from the front and would certainly have become the 108th winner in F1 history had the issue with his engine not manifested. There was more woe for Ferrari too, as Sebastian Vettel - who himself had looked set to claim a podium behind Leclerc - spun while battling with Lewis Hamilton before dramatically losing his front wing down the back straight. He was left to fight back to fifth, behind the fourth-placed Red Bull of Max Verstappen. "It's part of motorsport, we know that. Sometimes it's not your day to win and today wasn't ours. In the final part of the race we had an issue with the power unit and I had to slow down," said Leclerc. "It's a shame because the race seemed to me to be under control. The team is disappointed and I am disappointed but there are a lot of positives to take home from this weekend. They gave me an amazing car and that is very much to their credit. "The car was very easy to drive and was very good. These things happen in motorsport: we took the best out of it anyway. It's my first podium even if I'm not enjoying it as much as I wanted. It's life, it happens, we'll come back stronger". Vettel said: "Not the race we wanted. We started first and second and we didn't finish there. A disappointing evening. I had a good start but already halfway through the first lap I realised that the car was extremely difficult to drive. "I think Charles struggled less as he had no difficulties in passing me. It was quite tough out there. Then we lost P2 at the pitstop but came back. In the second stint on the medium tyres maybe it was a bit better but overall we didn't have the pace we should have had today. "While battling with Lewis I made a mistake at turn 4, which is one of the trickiest corners on the track. I suddenly lost the car and I spun. In doing so, I damaged the tyres so much that I had quite a lot of vibrations, which eventually led to the failure of the front wing. It was Charles' race today, he got very unlucky. I am sorry for him and for the team". Team Principal Mattia Binotto said: "It was a shame for Charles. He was in the lead for much of the race and showed that he was particularly comfortable here in Bahrain, also setting the race fastest lap. "He deserved to win and it was only the reliability problem, which we must now investigate, which prevented him from doing so. That is something unacceptable from us and it shows how important it is to get every last detail right in order to win. With regards to Sebastian, these things can happen in racing when you are on the limit, therefore it is more important to consider the car, which today performed well. "The team also did an excellent job, producing some really good pit stops. We head home with many positives on which to build for the rest of the season, such as our performance level and the way the team reacted. Clearly there are still various things that we have to learn and we will continue to work on them."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati