F1: Unlucky Leclerc comes third in Bahrain

Rome, April 1 - Charles Leclerc was dreadfully unlucky not to bag Ferrari's first win of the season and his maiden F1 triumph in the Bahrain Grand Prix after his engine started stuttering 10 laps from the end and let McLaren duo Lewis Hamilton and Valterri Bottas through to get their second one-two in the second race of the season. Leclerc had looked on course to convert his first pole position into a maiden win under the floodlights in Bahrain. A late safety car brought out for the two Renaults retiring on the same lap at least limited the damage to Leclerc's race, as he ended up third to claim his first podium in F1. It was still a heartbreaking end to what had been a superb Grand Prix for Leclerc, who had managed much of the race magnificently from the front and would certainly have become the 108th winner in F1 history had the issue with his engine not manifested. There was more woe for Ferrari too, as Sebastian Vettel - who himself had looked set to claim a podium behind Leclerc - spun while battling with Lewis Hamilton before dramatically losing his front wing down the back straight. He was left to fight back to fifth, behind the fourth-placed Red Bull of Max Verstappen. "It's part of motorsport, we know that. Sometimes it's not your day to win and today wasn't ours. In the final part of the race we had an issue with the power unit and I had to slow down," said Leclerc. "It's a shame because the race seemed to me to be under control. The team is disappointed and I am disappointed but there are a lot of positives to take home from this weekend. They gave me an amazing car and that is very much to their credit. "The car was very easy to drive and was very good. These things happen in motorsport: we took the best out of it anyway. It's my first podium even if I'm not enjoying it as much as I wanted. It's life, it happens, we'll come back stronger". Vettel said: "Not the race we wanted. We started first and second and we didn't finish there. A disappointing evening. I had a good start but already halfway through the first lap I realised that the car was extremely difficult to drive. "I think Charles struggled less as he had no difficulties in passing me. It was quite tough out there. Then we lost P2 at the pitstop but came back. In the second stint on the medium tyres maybe it was a bit better but overall we didn't have the pace we should have had today. "While battling with Lewis I made a mistake at turn 4, which is one of the trickiest corners on the track. I suddenly lost the car and I spun. In doing so, I damaged the tyres so much that I had quite a lot of vibrations, which eventually led to the failure of the front wing. It was Charles' race today, he got very unlucky. I am sorry for him and for the team". Team Principal Mattia Binotto said: "It was a shame for Charles. He was in the lead for much of the race and showed that he was particularly comfortable here in Bahrain, also setting the race fastest lap. "He deserved to win and it was only the reliability problem, which we must now investigate, which prevented him from doing so. That is something unacceptable from us and it shows how important it is to get every last detail right in order to win. With regards to Sebastian, these things can happen in racing when you are on the limit, therefore it is more important to consider the car, which today performed well. "The team also did an excellent job, producing some really good pit stops. We head home with many positives on which to build for the rest of the season, such as our performance level and the way the team reacted. Clearly there are still various things that we have to learn and we will continue to work on them."