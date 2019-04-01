Lunedì 01 Aprile 2019 | 12:36

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Flights diverted from Milan airport due to drone

Flights diverted from Milan airport due to drone

 
Turin
'Depressed' man admits to murdering random victim

'Depressed' man admits to murdering random victim

 
Rome
Italian unemployment back up to 10.7% - ISTAT

Italian unemployment back up to 10.7% - ISTAT

 
Rome
Soccer: Napoli dent Roma's Champions League hopes

Soccer: Napoli dent Roma's Champions League hopes

 
Rome
French-style family-support measures coming - Di Maio

French-style family-support measures coming - Di Maio

 
Rome
Salvini dismisses govt-crisis talk as 'crap'

Salvini dismisses govt-crisis talk as 'crap'

 
Turin
Centre-right picks Cirio to run for Piedmont governor

Centre-right picks Cirio to run for Piedmont governor

 
Rome
Conte 'hopes for reflection' on ius soli

Conte 'hopes for reflection' on ius soli

 
Florence
Soccer: Chiesa unhurt in Florence car crash

Soccer: Chiesa unhurt in Florence car crash

 
Strasbourg
CoE not agst chemical castration for rapists

CoE not agst chemical castration for rapists

 
Rome
Cartoonist in 'kill Salvini' row 'disgusting'

Cartoonist in 'kill Salvini' row 'disgusting'

 

Il Biancorosso

RISULTATI CLASSIFICA
La Turris segna quattro volte al LocriIl distacco col Bari è sempre di 11 punti

La Turris segna quattro volte al Locri
Il distacco col Bari è sempre di 11 punti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIn mattinata
Incidente tra furgone e auto su SS100, alle porte di Bari: un ferito, traffico in tilt

Incidente tra furgone e auto su SS100, alle porte di Bari: un ferito, traffico in tilt

 
BrindisiNel brindisino
Ostuni, tormenta la ex con minacce e sms, e cerca di aggredirla sul posto di lavoro: arrestato

Ostuni, minacce e sms alla ex, cerca di aggredirla sul posto di lavoro: arrestato

 
FoggiaTentato furto aggravato
Danneggiano comitato elettorale a Foggia, coppia arrestata

Danneggiano comitato elettorale a Foggia, coppia arrestata

 
TarantoLa proposta
Taranto, istituire giorno della memoria per vittime inquinamento

Taranto, istituire giorno della memoria per vittime inquinamento

 
LecceTurismo
Salento, boom di turisti per il ponte pasquale

Salento, boom di turisti per il ponte pasquale

 
PotenzaI dati
Basilicata, un lucano su 4 va a curarsi altrove

Basilicata, un lucano su 4 va a curarsi altrove

 
MateraCapitale della cultura europea
Bonisoli a Matera: «C'è un programma culturale solido»

Bonisoli a Matera: «C'è un programma culturale solido»

 
BatI dati del MEF
Reddito pro capite: Barletta, Andria e Trani sono i capoluoghi «più poveri» d’Italia

Reddito pro capite: nella BAT capoluoghi più poveri d’Italia

 
Bitonto, auto giù da una scarpata nella notte: muoiono due 20enni, un ferito

Bitonto, auto giù da una scarpata nella notte: muoiono due 20enni, un ferito

Ultras Brescia aggrediscono tifoso Foggia: arrestati

Ultras Brescia aggrediscono tifosi Foggia: arrestati
Partita finita 2-1 per i lombardi

Potenza, trovato agonizzante in strada: spunta l’ipotesi dell’agguato

Trovato agonizzante in strada: spunta ipotesi dell’agguato

Scoperto software per intercettazioni «made in Sud», aperta un'inchiesta

Scoperto software per intercettazioni «made in Sud», aperta un'inchiesta

Taranto, ruba energia elettrica con un magnete in una pianta: denunciato

Taranto, ruba energia elettrica con un magnete in una pianta: denunciato

Olimpiadi robotica, il premio Terra e una scuola di Brindisi

Olimpiadi robotica, il premio Terra e una scuola di Brindisi

Ultras Brescia aggrediscono tifoso Foggia: arrestati

Ultras Brescia aggrediscono tifosi Foggia: arrestati
Partita finita 2-1 per i lombardi

Bari, Antonio Prezioso nuovo presidente del Cus

Bari, Antonio Prezioso nuovo presidente del Cus

Furti nelle campagne pugliesi, Coldiretti lancia allarme: «Salvini intervenga»

Furti nelle campagne pugliesi, Coldiretti lancia allarme: «Salvini intervenga»

Bari, le donne del Libertà cucinano per migranti e senzatetto

Bari, le donne del Libertà cucinano per migranti e senzatetto

Milan

Flights diverted from Milan airport due to drone

Alarm at Malpensa lasted 30 minutes

Flights diverted from Milan airport due to drone

Milan, April 1 - Four flights had to be diverted away from Milan's Malpensa airport on Monday after a drone was seen near to the runways. The alarm started at around 11:00 and lasted some 30 minutes, during which the authorities checked the area. Three of the flights were diverted to Milan's Linate airport while another had to go to Turin. The airport was closed for around half an hour on March 3 due to a similar incident.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati