Flights diverted from Milan airport due to drone

Milan, April 1 - Four flights had to be diverted away from Milan's Malpensa airport on Monday after a drone was seen near to the runways. The alarm started at around 11:00 and lasted some 30 minutes, during which the authorities checked the area. Three of the flights were diverted to Milan's Linate airport while another had to go to Turin. The airport was closed for around half an hour on March 3 due to a similar incident.