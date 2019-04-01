Italian unemployment back up to 10.7% - ISTAT

Rome, April 1 - Italy's unemployment rate rose to 10.7% in February, up 0.1 of a percentage point with respect to the previous month, ISTAT said on Monday. The national statistics agency added, however, that the figure was down 1.4 percentage points compared to the same month last year. It said the unemployment rate for under-25s who are actively on the labour market was 32.8% in February, down 0.1 of a point on January. The agency said the number of people in employment dropped by 14,000 with respect to January. It said that this was down to a fall of 33,000 in the number of people employed on permanent contracts, plus a drop of 11,000 temporary workers, while there was an 30,000 increase in the number of self employed. ISTAT said the number of people in work was up 113,000 with respect to February 2018.