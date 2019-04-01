Soccer: Napoli dent Roma's Champions League hopes

Rome, April 1 - Napoli thrashed AS Roma 4-1 in the capital on Sunday to consolidate second place in Serie A and dent the Roman side's hopes of finishing in the top four to qualify for next season's Champions League. Roma recently brought in Claudio Ranieri as coach after sacking Eusebio Di Francesco but the move has not turned around the side's fortunes so far. Napoli went ahead early on thanks to Arkadiusz Milik only for Roma to equalise with a Diego Perotti spot kick. But the visitors ran riot in the second half, with Dries Mertens, Simone Verdi and Amin Younes all scoring. With nine games to go, Napoli have 63 points, 15 behind leaders Juventus, who beat Empoli 1-0 in Turin on Saturday and are on their way to an eighth consecutive league title. AS Roma, meanwhile, are seventh with 47 points, four points behind fourth-placed AC Milan, who lost 1-0 at Sampdoria. Lazio boosted their hopes of finishing in the top four by beating third-placed Inter 1-0 at the San Siro on Sunday thanks to an early goal by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Lazio are fifth with 48 points and they have a game in hand. Surprise package Atalanta, sixth, are also on 48 points and in the running for Champions League qualification after a 3-1 win at Parma.