Salvini dismisses govt-crisis talk as 'crap'

Rome, April 1 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Monday dismissed as "crap" reports that the government is in crisis due to a series of rows between his League party and its coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement (M5S). "The government is moving forward and there is no chance of me throwing in the towel," Salvini told Lady Radio. "I have read this crap in the newspapers since the day we were sworn in". The minister also hit back at Confindustria after the leader of the industrial employers confederation suggested it would be better to have fresh elections if the government is unable to tackle the nation's problems, among fears that the Italian economy is stagnating. "Confindustria attacks us in the newspapers and then it asks us for a meeting," Salvini said. "Maybe the big industrialists were spoilt by the left (who governed in the past). They got whatever they wanted".