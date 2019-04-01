French-style family-support measures coming - Di Maio

Flights diverted from Milan airport due to drone
Rome
01 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 1 - The government's new DEF economic blueprint will feature a series of measures to help families, Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday. "The time has come to put measures in the next DEF based on the French model," Di Maio told Rtl 102.5 radio, saying this would include tax breaks to slash the costs of nappies and hiring babysitters.
