Centre-right picks Cirio to run for Piedmont governor
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bimbo beve soda caustica in un bar al posto di un succo, dai vestitini la verità sul contenuto della bottiglietta
Turin
29 Marzo 2019
Turin, March 29 - Alberto Cirio of Forza Italia is the centre-right's choice as candidate for Piedmont governor, according to political sources in Turin, who said ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi called to give Cirio the news after a summit with leaders of the League and Brothers of Italy parties. Cirio will run against current Piedmont Governor Sergio Chiamparino.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su