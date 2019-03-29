Venerdì 29 Marzo 2019 | 20:27

Rome

Conte 'hopes for reflection' on ius soli

But Di Maio says government won't discuss it

Conte 'hopes for reflection' on ius soli

Rome, March 29 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday said the topic of Italian citizenship for immigrant children, dubbed 'ius soli' (Latin for 'law of the soil'), "isn't in the government's contract" but said he hopes for a "calm reflection" in Italy in "the appropriate fora". However, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio rejected the idea that the government would discuss ius soli. "It won't be a measure that this government discusses, also because there's already a law in Italy that regulates citizenship," Di Maio said. "The reflection hoped for by the premier is a personal feeling of his," Di Maio said.

