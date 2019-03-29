Conte 'hopes for reflection' on ius soli

Centre-right picks Cirio to run for Piedmont governor
Rome, March 29 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday said the topic of Italian citizenship for immigrant children, dubbed 'ius soli' (Latin for 'law of the soil'), "isn't in the government's contract" but said he hopes for a "calm reflection" in Italy in "the appropriate fora". However, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio rejected the idea that the government would discuss ius soli. "It won't be a measure that this government discusses, also because there's already a law in Italy that regulates citizenship," Di Maio said. "The reflection hoped for by the premier is a personal feeling of his," Di Maio said.
