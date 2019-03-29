CoE not agst chemical castration for rapists
Strasbourg
29 Marzo 2019
Strasbourg, March 29 - The Council of Europe's anti-torture panel is not against chemical castration for rapists as long as they give their informed consent and can revoke it at all times, a statement said Friday. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini this week called for chemical castration for rapists after a string of recent cases.
