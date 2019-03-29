Protect Jerusalem says Jordan king at Assisi

Assisi, March 29 - King Abdallah of Jordan, in Assisi to receive the Lamp of Peace with his wife Rania, on Friday highlighted the importance of protecting Jerusalem. "At this time it is obligatory to protect Jerusalem," he said. "My task as Hashemite Sovereign and Guardian of the Holy Places of Islam and Christianity of Jerusalem is to be vigilant on the security and future of the holy city. "Jordan is committed to supporting the restoration of the Muslim and Christian holy sites, including the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. "Love and respect link millions of Muslims and Christians all over the world to the holy city. Jerusalem must remain the city of peace and union among faiths".