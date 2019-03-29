Protect Jerusalem says Jordan king at Assisi

CoE not agst chemical castration for rapists
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bimbo beve soda caustica in un bar al posto di un succo, dai vestitini la verità sul contenuto della bottiglietta
Assisi
29 Marzo 2019
Assisi, March 29 - King Abdallah of Jordan, in Assisi to receive the Lamp of Peace with his wife Rania, on Friday highlighted the importance of protecting Jerusalem. "At this time it is obligatory to protect Jerusalem," he said. "My task as Hashemite Sovereign and Guardian of the Holy Places of Islam and Christianity of Jerusalem is to be vigilant on the security and future of the holy city. "Jordan is committed to supporting the restoration of the Muslim and Christian holy sites, including the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. "Love and respect link millions of Muslims and Christians all over the world to the holy city. Jerusalem must remain the city of peace and union among faiths".
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su