Venerdì 29 Marzo 2019 | 18:48

Strasbourg
CoE not agst chemical castration for rapists

Rome
Cartoonist in 'kill Salvini' row 'disgusting'

Rome
11 mn Italians had ski holiday

Rome
Controversial world families conference starts in Verona

Rome
Controversial families conference starts in Verona

Caltanissetta
Teacher suspended for mistreating kids

Rome
Soccer: Lazio stand closed after Fascist salutes

Turin
Blutec chief house arrest revoked

Rome
Bolzano, Trento Italy's best places to live - study

Naples
Hermitage loans star at Naples Canova show

Assisi
Protect Jerusalem says Jordan king at Assisi

SERIE D
Il Gela annuncia: «Niente trasferta». Il Bari verso la vittoria a tavolino

TarantoAmbiente ferito
Ex Ilva, il sindaco di Taranto proroga la chiusura delle scuole di Tamburi

HomeL'idea di Link
Ateneo Bari tappezzato di sagome: la protesta studentesca contro il convegno sulla famiglia

LecceTeatro
Momenti di trascurabile (in)felicità: lo spettacolo con Francesco Piccolo e Pif a Brindisi e a Lecce

BrindisiErano alle Canarie
Crac da 3 milioni, due imprenditori brindisini arrestati in Spagna

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Georgiano fermato in autostrada: non in regola, tenta di corrompere polizia con 100 euro, arrestato

PotenzaPer 15 giorni
Potenza, armeria non in regola con i titoli, sospesa

BatA cura di Fondazione Seca
Trani, a Palazzo Lodisposto la Bibliotheca Orientalis

Matera300 mq
Pisticci, cc scoprono discarica abusiva di eternit

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Bimbo beve soda caustica in un bar al posto di un succo, dai vestitini la verità sul contenuto della bottiglietta

Basilicata, nella squadra di Bardi anche Laguardia, Quarto e Fanelli

Lama, 85enne azzannata alla testa da rottweiler: è grave

Bari, sesso non protetto con la partner ma ha l'Aids: sieropositivo arrestato

Emergenza neve e G7 di TaorminaPremiato il 3° reparto Genio di Bari

Emergenza neve e G7 di Taormina
Borgo Mezzanone, immigrato ucciso a colpi d'arma da fuoco

Punta Perotti: Corte d'Appello dice sì a super perizia. Matarrese: «Risarciti dal Comune?»

Monteroni di Lecce, bimbo di 3 mesi muore soffocato da rigurgito

A 25 anni pulisce da solo piazza dopo bagordi del sabato

Rome

Event criticised for anti-gay, anti-abortion agenda

Controversial families conference starts in Verona

Rome, March 29 - The controversial World Conference of Families, which has been criticised for allegedly promoting an anti-gay, anti-abortion and anti-feminism agenda, kicked off in Verona on Friday. The event, which runs until Sunday, has seen the parties supporting Premier Giuseppe Conte's government take up very different positions. The 5-Star Movement (M5S) is against the conference but three ministers from the League will be taking part. The government recently stripped the conference of its sponsorship. Conte said the endorsement had come personally from Family Minister Lorenzo Fontana without consulting the rest of the government. The event has come under fire for its allegedly narrow vision of the traditional family being the only acceptable model. Family Day leader Massimo Gandolfini attacked Italy's abortion law on the sidelines of the event, telling reporters it must be changed so that abortion is banned and millions of embryos saved. "From 1978 to today some six million babies have been killed and just 200,000 saved," Gandolfini told reporters on one of the main themes of the event. Senator Simone Pillon of the authoritarian nationalist League party told the gathering that the first part of the abortion law, Law No 194 of the Italian Republic, should be applied and not the rest. The first part of the law speaks of safeguarding women and pregnancies. Meanwhile tension remained between the League, which broadly supports the event, and its senior government partner the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which is broadly against it. The M5S Family Undersecretary Vincenzo Spadafora said "the conference is discussing issues that have never been in the government contract with the League". Premier Giuseppe Conte said he would not be going to the event, but said "we are not afraid of the fact that ideas are circulating". However, one member of the M5S, Senator Tiziana Drago, did attend the event. "It wasn't easy to come here and I want to say that it was a personal choice," she said, saying there were M5S members who were "in favour of the traditional family". She said "the rights of all must be safeguarded, and those of the babies are in first place". Among the promotional gifts on sale in Verona were a rubber 10-week foetus, tagged "abortion stops a beating heart", and a course to treat women who want to have abortions. Protesters against the event marched under a banner saying "let's not return to the Middle Ages".

