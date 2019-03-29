Cartoonist in 'kill Salvini' row 'disgusting'

CoE not agst chemical castration for rapists
Rome
29 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 29 - A cartoonist who ran a series of cartoons titled Seven Ways To Kill (Matteo) Salvini is "disgusting", the interior minister said Friday. Left-leaning cartoonist Vauro is a "squalid character who thinks he's entertaining," said Salvini, adding "No, I'd say he's really disgusting".
