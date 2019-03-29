11 mn Italians had ski holiday

CoE not agst chemical castration for rapists
Rome, March 29 - Some 11 million Italians had a skiing holiday between January and March, a rise of 4.3% on 2018, when the figure was 10.5 million, the Federalberghi hotel group said Friday. This year 7.8 million adults and 3.2 million children had a skiing holiday, it said. This generated an overall turnover of 8.2 billion euros, 11.9% up on 2018's 7.3 billion euros. Of this, 4.6 billion euros came from so-called 'white weeks' of longer skiing holidays, and 2.7 billion from weekend breaks in the snow.
