Soccer: Lazio stand closed after Fascist salutes

Rome
29 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 28 - UEFA on Thursday ordered a Lazio curva end stand to be closed for one European match after fans made Fascist salutes in the recent Europa League loss at Sevilla. Lazio are seventh in Serie A and aiming to qualify for next year's Europa League. Montenegrin wide midfielder Adam Marušić got a three-match band for a red card following an elbow to a Sevilla player's face.
