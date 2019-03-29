Venerdì 29 Marzo 2019 | 17:02

Rome
Soccer: Lazio stand closed after Fascist salutes

Turin
Blutec chief house arrest revoked

Rome
Bolzano, Trento Italy's best places to live - study

Naples
Hermitage loans star at Naples Canova show

Assisi
Protect Jerusalem says Jordan king at Assisi

Turin
Soccer: Kean not Messi after Liechtenstein - Allegri

Rome
Controversial World Families Conference starts in Verona

Rome
Revenge porn clampdown will be voted - govt

Brescia
Salvini dummy torched

Vatican City
Pope boosts protection of minors in Vatican

Milan
Soccer: Milan may leave San Siro says Scaroni

Comunicato stampa del Gela"Niente trasferta al San Nicola"

Comunicato stampa del Gela
Ateneo Bari tappezzato di sagome: la protesta studentesca contro il convegno sulla famiglia

LecceTeatro
Momenti di trascurabile (in)felicità: lo spettacolo con Francesco Piccolo e Pif a Brindisi e a Lecce

BrindisiErano alle Canarie
Crac da 3 milioni, due imprenditori brindisini arrestati in Spagna

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Georgiano fermato in autostrada: non in regola, tenta di corrompere polizia con 100 euro, arrestato

PotenzaPer 15 giorni
Potenza, armeria non in regola con i titoli, sospesa

TarantoA Taranto
A 25 anni pulisce da solo piazza dopo bagordi del sabato

BatA cura di Fondazione Seca
Trani, a Palazzo Lodisposto la Bibliotheca Orientalis

Matera300 mq
Pisticci, cc scoprono discarica abusiva di eternit

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Bimbo beve soda caustica in un bar al posto di un succo, dai vestitini la verità sul contenuto della bottiglietta

Basilicata, nella squadra di Bardi anche Laguardia, Quarto e Fanelli

Lama, 85enne azzannata alla testa da rottweiler: è grave

Bari, sesso non protetto con la partner ma ha l'Aids: sieropositivo arrestato

Emergenza neve e G7 di TaorminaPremiato il 3° reparto Genio di Bari

Emergenza neve e G7 di Taormina
Borgo Mezzanone, immigrato ucciso a colpi d'arma da fuoco

Forse dopo rissa tra stranieri

Punta Perotti: Corte d'Appello dice sì a super perizia. Matarrese: «Risarciti dal Comune?»

Monteroni di Lecce, bimbo di 3 mesi muore soffocato da rigurgito

A 25 anni pulisce da solo piazza dopo bagordi del sabato

Turin

Blutec chief house arrest revoked

Roberto Ginatta released

Turin, March 29 - The house arrest of Blutec Chairman Roberto Ginatta was revoked and he was released Friday. Ginatta was arrested March 13 along with the CEO of vehicle engineering firm, Cosimo di Cursi, who remains under house arrest. The company took over the former Fiat plant at Termini Imerese near Palermo in Sicily. The pair were arrested on suspicion of embezzling money form the State. Police said some 16 of 21 million in state funding for converting the Fiat plant area had "disappeared". Police also impounded the company and froze its assets as well as those of the two arrested men, all to the tune of some 16.5 million euros. Police later impounded a Blutec plant at Rivoli near Turin. "The company is and will continue to be operational," a statement from Blutec said.

