Bolzano, Trento Italy's best places to live - study

Rome, March 29 - Bolzano is the best place to live in Italy followed by another northern city, Trento, according to a new study prepared by Catholic daily Avvenire. The Ben Vivere (good living) study ranks cities on the basis of factors such as the opportunities they offer for new economic initiatives, their level of environmental protection, prosperity and life-satisfaction levels. Pordenone and Florence came third and fourth respectively, followed by Parma, Pisa and Milan. Rome was 40th and the southern cities of Reggio Calabria, Vibo Valentia, Naples and Crotone came last.