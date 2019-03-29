Soccer: Kean not Messi after Liechtenstein - Allegri

Turin, March 19 - Juventus's teen phenom Moise Kean has not become Lionel Messi after scoring a goal against Liechtenstein, coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday. Allegri said the 19-year-old Italy striker "seems to have become Messi or Ronaldo after scoring against Liechtenstein". "These things bother me: you need to keep calm, as with all young players. "He is a quality goalscorer, there's no doubt...But my worry is when he's going to get over this media frenzy". Kean has yet to find a regular slot in the Juve starting line-up.