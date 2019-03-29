Soccer: Kean not Messi after Liechtenstein - Allegri

11 mn Italians had ski holiday
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bimbo beve soda caustica in un bar al posto di un succo, dai vestitini la verità sul contenuto della bottiglietta
Turin
29 Marzo 2019
Turin, March 19 - Juventus's teen phenom Moise Kean has not become Lionel Messi after scoring a goal against Liechtenstein, coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday. Allegri said the 19-year-old Italy striker "seems to have become Messi or Ronaldo after scoring against Liechtenstein". "These things bother me: you need to keep calm, as with all young players. "He is a quality goalscorer, there's no doubt...But my worry is when he's going to get over this media frenzy". Kean has yet to find a regular slot in the Juve starting line-up.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su