Revenge porn clampdown will be voted - govt

Rome, March 29 - A clampdown on revenge porn will be approved by parliament, the government said Friday after opposition protests when an amendment was pulled Thursday. "The majority is ready to vote against revenge porn", said Premier Giuseppe Conte, calling it a "battle of civility" and stressing "we must all be united". "The norm on revenge porn will be approved," said Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede said "the Yes to the amendment is just the first piece of the jigsaw and we must pass a law tackling the issue on an all-round basis".