Inflation steady at 1.0% in March

Rome
29 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 29 - Inflation was steady at 1.0% in March, ISTAT said Friday. The consumer price index showed a monthly rise of 0.3%, the statistics agency said. The inflation trolley of most frequently bought goods rose 1.3% compared to 1.6% in February.
