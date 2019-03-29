Pope boosts protection of minors in Vatican

Vatican City, March 29 - Pope Francis on Friday boosted the protection of minors and vulnerable people against sex abuse in the Vatican and the Roman Curia. With a 'motu proprio' and a new law, Francis entrusted to the Vatican judicial bodies the penal jurisdiction over these crimes. He also instituted the obligation to make penal complaints and said that anyone guilty of abusing a minor of vulnerable person should be removed from his post. The new law on paedophilia and child pornography will come into force on June 1. The norms also set a statute of limitations of 20 years on abuse, dating from when the former minor turns 18.