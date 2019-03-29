Soccer: Milan may leave San Siro says Scaroni

Controversial World Families Conference starts in Verona
29 Marzo 2019
Milan, March 29 - AC Milan may leave the San Siro altogether unless they are allowed to revamp the iconic stadium, President Paolo Scaroni said Friday. "I don't rule out leaving the San Siro, the need to do something properly is absolute," he said. "If they say 'you can't touch the stadium' then we'll leave". Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, a Milan fan, said "San Siro is in my heart but I'm expecting a new stadium".
