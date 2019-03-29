Interior min, EC clash on 'Libya safe port'

Controversial World Families Conference starts in Verona
29 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 29 - There was a clash Friday between the interior ministry and the European Commission on whether Libya can be considered a safe port for migrants to be returned to. Interior Minister Matto Salvini, who has closed Italy's ports to NGO migrant rescue ships, reiterated the "full legitimacy of Libyan rescue operations, also because the presence of the International Organisation for Migrations guarantees the respect of the immigrants' rights and at the same time faster rescues". The interior ministry said this updated directive had been issued "in light of the opinion of the European Commission". But a Brussels spokesman said "there are not conditions of safety in Libya".
