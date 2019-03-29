President approves creation of parliamentary banks inquiry

Rome, March 29 - President Sergio Mattarella on Friday promulgated the law creating a parliamentary commission of inquiry into Italy's banking sector. The commission is set to look into a series of banking crises in recent years, several of which led to significant losses for many small investors, some of whom were mis-sold bonds in lenders as they were not warned about the potential risks. The head of State stressed, however, that the commission should not go as far as conducting specific credit controls. "Obviously, parliament's power to establish commissions of inquiry is not in discussion in any way," Mattarella wrote in the letter to the Lower House and the Senate. "However, it cannot go unobserved that this time the commission can 'analyse the management of credit entities and the investment companies'. "These indications, so broad and general, must not be able to give rise to a control of credit activities". The Bank of Italy has come under fire from many quarters for allegedly failing to have prevented the crises with its oversight activities. Mattarella is reportedly concerned the commission could damage the central bank's independence. "Neither central banks nor the European Central Bank can solicit or accept instructions from governments or any other body of the member States," Mattarella wrote.