Venerdì 29 Marzo 2019 | 13:18

Padua
Italian man killed in the Philippines

Brussels
League set to have 27 MEPs - EP projection

Rome
M5S won't back easing of weapon purchases - Di Maio

Palermo
Suspect arrested over Palermo murder

Rome
Controversial World Families Conference starts in Verona

Rome
Nearly 8 mn flu cases

Como
4 hurt in head-on train collision near Como

New York
Pompeo 'disappointed' at Italy joining 'Silk Road'

Nuoro
Boy, 3, crushed to death by tractor

Nuoro
Boy, 3, crushed to death by tractor

Rome
Violence agst women bill put off till next week

Maiorino, il presidente dei campani"Nocerina-Bari si giocherà ad Angri"

Maiorino, il presidente dei campani
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Torchiarolo, minaccia moglie con un'ascia nonostante divieto di avvicinamento: arrestato

BariAl Fortino di S.Antonio
Motori: in mostra le 9 edizioni del Gran Premio di Bari, con video, premi e divise

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Georgiano fermato in autostrada: non in regola, tenta di corrompere polizia con 100 euro, arrestato

PotenzaPer 15 giorni
Potenza, armeria non in regola con i titoli, sospesa

TarantoA Taranto
A 25 anni pulisce da solo piazza dopo bagordi del sabato

LecceNel salento
Strudà, finto odontoiatra a processo: paziente finì in ospedale

BatA cura di Fondazione Seca
Trani, a Palazzo Lodisposto la Bibliotheca Orientalis

Matera300 mq
Pisticci, cc scoprono discarica abusiva di eternit

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Bimbo beve soda caustica in un bar al posto di un succo, dai vestitini la verità sul contenuto della bottiglietta

Basilicata, nella squadra di Bardi anche Laguardia, Quarto e Fanelli

Lama, 85enne azzannata alla testa da rottweiler: è grave

Bari, sesso non protetto con la partner ma ha l'Aids: sieropositivo arrestato

Emergenza neve e G7 di TaorminaPremiato il 3° reparto Genio di Bari

Emergenza neve e G7 di Taormina
Borgo Mezzanone, immigrato ucciso a colpi d'arma da fuoco

Lama, 85enne azzannata alla testa da rottweiler: è grave

Monteroni di Lecce, bimbo di 3 mesi muore soffocato da rigurgito

Taranto, multati ambientalisti e consigliere per protesta anti Ilva del 2014

Padua

49-year-old shot dead at home say sources

Padua, March 29 - A 49-year-old Italian man was shot dead in his home in the Philippines on Thursday, sources said on Friday. Andrea Guarnieri, a 49-year-old from Padua, had lived in the Philippines since 2014 and ran a property-investment company there, the sources said. The victim's wife, a Filipino, informed Guarnieri's brother in Padua of what happened, the sources said.

