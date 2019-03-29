Italian man killed in the Philippines
Padua
29 Marzo 2019
Padua, March 29 - A 49-year-old Italian man was shot dead in his home in the Philippines on Thursday, sources said on Friday. Andrea Guarnieri, a 49-year-old from Padua, had lived in the Philippines since 2014 and ran a property-investment company there, the sources said. The victim's wife, a Filipino, informed Guarnieri's brother in Padua of what happened, the sources said.
