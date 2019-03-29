League set to have 27 MEPs - EP projection

Brussels, March 29 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's League party is set to win 27 seats in May's European elections, according to new set of projections released by the European Parliament on Friday based on published polling data. This would confirm the League's position as the European party with the second-most MEPs after Germany's CSU/CDU with 33. The League won six seats in the 2014 European elections and was forecast to get 28 this time around in the previous set of projections, released on March 1. The League's government coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), is set to win 18 seats, down by three on the previous projection but up from 14 in 2014. The centre-right Democratic Party is also set to win 18, according to the new projections, up from the 14 forecast on March 1 but down from 31 it won five years ago. Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia is projected to have nine MEPs.