M5S won't back easing of weapon purchases - Di Maio

Rome, March 29 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister said Friday that his 5-Star Movement (M5S) would not back a bill making it easier for people to buy firearms. "There is a bill signed by 70 MPs in parliament that seeks to facilitate the purchase of weapons for self defence," Di Maio said in a Facebook post. "None of the Movement's elected representatives will vote for it. None! "Security certainly does not come via having more weapons on the street, on the contrary. We are moving forward with the contract of government, respecting the will of the citizens". Sources in the League, the M5S's coalition partner, said the party does not intend to force this issue and is satisfied after Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's law expanding the right to legitimate self defence was definitively approved on Thursday. The source said that the bill to make weapons purchases easier was "not a priority for the League" adding that: "we achieved our goal yesterday".