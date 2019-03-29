Venerdì 29 Marzo 2019 | 13:21

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Padua
Italian man killed in the Philippines

Italian man killed in the Philippines

 
Brussels
League set to have 27 MEPs - EP projection

League set to have 27 MEPs - EP projection

 
Rome
M5S won't back easing of weapon purchases - Di Maio

M5S won't back easing of weapon purchases - Di Maio

 
Palermo
Suspect arrested over Palermo murder

Suspect arrested over Palermo murder

 
Rome
Controversial World Families Conference starts in Verona

Controversial World Families Conference starts in Verona

 
Rome
Nearly 8 mn flu cases

Nearly 8 mn flu cases

 
Como
4 hurt in head-on train collision near Como

4 hurt in head-on train collision near Como

 
New York
Pompeo 'disappointed' at Italy joining 'Silk Road'

Pompeo 'disappointed' at Italy joining 'Silk Road'

 
Nuoro
Boy, 3, crushed to death by tractor

Boy, 3, crushed to death by tractor

 
Nuoro
Boy, 3, crushed to death by tractor

Boy, 3, crushed to death by tractor

 
Rome
Violence agst women bill put off till next week

Violence agst women bill put off till next week

 

Il Biancorosso

LA NOTIZIA
Maiorino, il presidente dei campani"Nocerina-Bari si giocherà ad Angri"

Maiorino, il presidente dei campani
"Nocerina-Bari si giocherà ad Angri"

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Torchiarolo, minaccia moglie con un'ascia nonostante divieto di avvicinamento: arrestato

Torchiarolo, minaccia moglie con un'ascia nonostante divieto di avvicinamento: arrestato

 
BariAl Fortino di S.Antonio
Motori: in mostra le 9 edizioni del Gran Premio di Bari, con video, premi e divise

Motori: in mostra le 9 edizioni del Gran Premio di Bari, con video, premi e divise

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
Georgiano fermato in autostrada: non in regola, tenta di corrompere polizia con 100 euro, arrestato

Georgiano fermato in autostrada: non in regola, tenta di corrompere polizia con 100 euro, arrestato

 
PotenzaPer 15 giorni
Potenza, armeria non in regola con i titoli, sospesa

Potenza, armeria non in regola con i titoli, sospesa

 
TarantoA Taranto
A 25 anni pulisce da solo piazza dopo bagordi del sabato

A 25 anni pulisce da solo piazza dopo bagordi del sabato

 
LecceNel salento
Strudà, finto odontoiatra a processo: paziente finì in ospedale

Strudà, finto odontoiatra a processo: paziente finì in ospedale

 
BatA cura di Fondazione Seca
Trani, a Palazzo Lodisposto la Bibliotheca Orientalis

Trani, a Palazzo Lodisposto la Bibliotheca Orientalis

 
Matera300 mq
Pisticci, cc scoprono discarica abusiva di eternit

Pisticci, cc scoprono discarica abusiva di eternit

 
Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Bimbo beve soda caustica in un bar al posto di un succo, dai vestitini la verità sul contenuto della bottiglietta

Bimbo beve soda caustica in un bar al posto di un succo, dai vestitini la verità sul contenuto della bottiglietta

Basilicata, nella squadra di Bardi anche Laguardia, Quarto e Fanelli

Basilicata, nella squadra di Bardi anche Laguardia, Quarto e Fanelli

Lama, 85enne azzannata alla testa da rottweiler: è grave

Lama, 85enne azzannata alla testa da rottweiler: è grave

Bari, sesso non protetto con la partner ma ha l'Aids: sieropositivo arrestato

Bari, fa sesso non protetto con la partner ma ha l'Aids: sieropositivo arrestato

Emergenza neve e G7 di TaorminaPremiato il 3° reparto Genio di Bari

Emergenza neve e G7 di Taormina
Premiato il 3° reparto Genio di Bari

Borgo Mezzanone, immigrato ucciso a colpi d'arma da fuoco

Borgo Mezzanone, immigrato ucciso a colpi d'arma da fuoco
Forse dopo rissa tra stranieri

Lama, 85enne azzannata alla testa da rottweiler: è grave

Lama, 85enne azzannata alla testa da rottweiler: è grave

Monteroni di Lecce, bimbo di 3 mesi muore soffocato da rigurgito

Monteroni di Lecce, bimbo di 3 mesi muore soffocato da rigurgito

Taranto, multati ambientalisti e consigliere per protesta anti Ilva del 2014

Taranto, multati ambientalisti e consigliere per protesta anti Ilva del 2014

Rome

M5S won't back easing of weapon purchases - Di Maio

Bill seeks to make it easier to buy firearms for self defence

M5S won't back easing of weapon purchases - Di Maio

Rome, March 29 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister said Friday that his 5-Star Movement (M5S) would not back a bill making it easier for people to buy firearms. "There is a bill signed by 70 MPs in parliament that seeks to facilitate the purchase of weapons for self defence," Di Maio said in a Facebook post. "None of the Movement's elected representatives will vote for it. None! "Security certainly does not come via having more weapons on the street, on the contrary. We are moving forward with the contract of government, respecting the will of the citizens". Sources in the League, the M5S's coalition partner, said the party does not intend to force this issue and is satisfied after Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's law expanding the right to legitimate self defence was definitively approved on Thursday. The source said that the bill to make weapons purchases easier was "not a priority for the League" adding that: "we achieved our goal yesterday".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati