Suspect arrested over Palermo murder

Palermo, March 29 - Police have detained a man suspected of murdering Francesco Manzella, a 34-year-old cocaine dealer, in Palermo earlier this month, sources said Friday. The suspect is Pietro Seggio, a 42-year-old native of the Sicilian city. Investigators tracked him down the analysing the records of the victim's mobile phone. They believe that an unpaid debt was the motive for the murder.