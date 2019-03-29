Controversial World Families Conference starts in Verona

Rome, March 29 - The controversial World Conference of Families, which has been criticised for allegedly promoting an anti-gay, anti-abortion and anti-feminism agenda, kicked off in Verona on Friday. The event, which runs until Sunday, has seen the parties supporting Premier Giuseppe Conte's government take up very different positions. The 5-Star Movement (M5S) is against the conference but three ministers from the League will be taking part. The government recently stripped the conference of its sponsorship. Conte said the endorsement had come personally from Family Minister Lorenzo Fontana without consulting the rest of the government. The event has come under fire for its allegedly narrow vision of the traditional family being the only acceptable model.