DEF will be accompanied by growth decree - Di Maio

Controversial World Families Conference starts in Verona
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bimbo beve soda caustica in un bar al posto di un succo, dai vestitini la verità sul contenuto della bottiglietta
New York
27 Marzo 2019
New York, March 27 - The government's upcoming update of its DEF economic blueprint will be accompanied by a growth decree, Deputy Premier and Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio said in an interview with Class NBC on Wednesday. "We will accompany the economic and financial document (DEF) with a growth decree," he said. "Let's not play in defence but let's go onto the attack".
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su