DEF will be accompanied by growth decree - Di Maio

Venerdì 29 Marzo 2019 | 11:18

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Controversial World Families Conference starts in Verona

Controversial World Families Conference starts in Verona

 
Rome
Nearly 8 mn flu cases

Nearly 8 mn flu cases

 
Como
4 hurt in head-on train collision near Como

4 hurt in head-on train collision near Como

 
New York
Pompeo 'disappointed' at Italy joining 'Silk Road'

Pompeo 'disappointed' at Italy joining 'Silk Road'

 
Nuoro
Boy, 3, crushed to death by tractor

Boy, 3, crushed to death by tractor

 
Nuoro
Boy, 3, crushed to death by tractor

Boy, 3, crushed to death by tractor

 
Rome
Violence agst women bill put off till next week

Violence agst women bill put off till next week

 
Rome
Violence agst women bill put off till next week

Violence agst women bill put off till next week

 
Rome
Italy set for sunny weekend

Italy set for sunny weekend

 
Rome
Migrants 'hijackers out of need' - Vatican daily

Migrants 'hijackers out of need' - Vatican daily

 
Aosta
Ex-Aosta governor gets 4 1/2 yrs for corruption

Ex-Aosta governor gets 4 1/2 yrs for corruption

 

Il Biancorosso

LA NOTIZIA
Maiorino, il presidente dei campani"Nocerina-Bari si giocherà ad Angri"

Maiorino, il presidente dei campani
"Nocerina-Bari si giocherà ad Angri"

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoA Taranto
A 25 anni pulisce da solo piazza dopo bagordi del sabato

A 25 anni pulisce da solo piazza dopo bagordi del sabato

 
BrindisiA s.Pancrazio Salentino
Carabinieri multano il loro amico, in 3 li offendono su Fb

Carabinieri multano il loro amico, in 3 li offendono su Fb

 
LecceNel salento
Strudà, finto odontoiatra a processo: paziente finì in ospedale

Strudà, finto odontoiatra a processo: paziente finì in ospedale

 
FoggiaAlla Ubik
Marco Missiroli: il favorito al Premio Strega oggi a Foggia

Marco Missiroli: il favorito al Premio Strega oggi a Foggia

 
BatA cura di Fondazione Seca
Trani, a Palazzo Lodisposto la Bibliotheca Orientalis

Trani, a Palazzo Lodisposto la Bibliotheca Orientalis

 
Matera300 mq
Pisticci, cc scoprono discarica abusiva di eternit

Pisticci, cc scoprono discarica abusiva di eternit

 
BariEco Fly Tech
Larve per trattare i rifiuti: l'idea di una start-up barese

Larve per trattare i rifiuti: l'idea di una start-up barese

 
PotenzaScoperto dalla Gdf
Potenza, beccato con 4 chili di hashish in auto: arrestato corriere

Potenza, beccato con 4 chili di hashish in auto: arrestato corriere

 
Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Bimbo beve soda caustica in un bar al posto di un succo, dai vestitini la verità sul contenuto della bottiglietta

Bimbo beve soda caustica in un bar al posto di un succo, dai vestitini la verità sul contenuto della bottiglietta

Basilicata, nella squadra di Bardi anche Laguardia, Quarto e Fanelli

Basilicata, nella squadra di Bardi anche Laguardia, Quarto e Fanelli

Bari, sesso non protetto con la partner ma ha l'Aids: sieropositivo arrestato

Bari, fa sesso non protetto con la partner ma ha l'Aids: sieropositivo arrestato

Lama, 85enne azzannata alla testa da rottweiler: è grave

Lama, 85enne azzannata alla testa da rottweiler: è grave

Emergenza neve e G7 di TaorminaPremiato il 3° reparto Genio di Bari

Emergenza neve e G7 di Taormina
Premiato il 3° reparto Genio di Bari

Borgo Mezzanone, immigrato ucciso a colpi d'arma da fuoco

Borgo Mezzanone, immigrato ucciso a colpi d'arma da fuoco

Lama, 85enne azzannata alla testa da rottweiler: è grave

Lama, 85enne azzannata alla testa da rottweiler: è grave

A Trani apre la prima biblioteca in Europa specializzata in libri islamici

A Trani apre la prima biblioteca in Europa specializzata in libri islamici

Monteroni di Lecce, bimbo di 3 mesi muore soffocato da rigurgito

Monteroni di Lecce, bimbo di 3 mesi muore soffocato da rigurgito

New York

DEF will be accompanied by growth decree - Di Maio

Let's go onto attack says deputy PM

DEF will be accompanied by growth decree - Di Maio

New York, March 27 - The government's upcoming update of its DEF economic blueprint will be accompanied by a growth decree, Deputy Premier and Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio said in an interview with Class NBC on Wednesday. "We will accompany the economic and financial document (DEF) with a growth decree," he said. "Let's not play in defence but let's go onto the attack".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati