4 hurt in head-on train collision near Como

Como, March 28 - Four people were slightly hurt Thursday in a head-on collision between two trains near Como, local sources said. The trains were travelling at a low speed between Arosio and Merone, sources said. The accident was said to have been caused by a mistaken departure with a red light by the driver of the 1665 train from Inverigo to Canzo-Asso which braked sharply but could not avert a collision with train 1670 travelling slowly in the opposite direction, from Erba to Milan.