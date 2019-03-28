Giovedì 28 Marzo 2019 | 21:19

Rome
Nearly 8 mn flu cases

Como
4 hurt in head-on train collision near Como

New York
Pompeo 'disappointed' at Italy joining 'Silk Road'

Nuoro
Boy, 3, crushed to death by tractor

Nuoro
Boy, 3, crushed to death by tractor

Rome
Violence agst women bill put off till next week

Rome
Violence agst women bill put off till next week

Rome
Italy set for sunny weekend

Rome
Migrants 'hijackers out of need' - Vatican daily

Aosta
Ex-Aosta governor gets 4 1/2 yrs for corruption

Padua
Couple shoot 26 porn videos in school gym

Maiorino, il presidente dei campani"Nocerina-Bari si giocherà ad Angri"

Maiorino, il presidente dei campani
LecceSi indaga
Violenza sessuale nella movida di Lecce: 16enne denuncia stupro

Bari422 interventi
Bari, consiglio comunale approva piano triennale opere pubbliche: 460mln

TarantoNel tarantino
Lama, 85enne azzannata alla testa da rottweiler: è grave

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Candela, nascondeva 2 kg di cocaina nel cofano: arrestato

PotenzaScoperto dalla Gdf
Potenza, beccato con 4 chili di hashish in auto: arrestato corriere

GdM.TVArchitettura
A Trani apre la prima biblioteca in Europa specializzata in libri islamici

BrindisiCriminalità minorile
Brindisi, ruba abiti e poi tenta una rapina a 2 coetanei: arrestato 15enne

MateraIl caso
Preleva 450 euro con bancomat rubato: arrestato a Policoro

Monopoli, camion in bilico sul ponte: SS16 chiusa al traffico

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini: niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini:
niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Trani, aggredito l'inviato di Striscia la Notizia Brumotti

Magistrati arrestati, Tribunale Lecce revoca interdizione all'avvocato Sfrecola

Magistrati arrestati, revocata interdizione a Sfrecola. Assolti a Trani due imprenditori di Corato.
Procura conferma domiciliari a Savasta

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Nasce in Salento il primo mulino di comunità della Puglia

Branco di delfini avvistato nelle acque di Torre Guaceto: c'è anche un cucciolo

Lama, 85enne azzannata alla testa da rottweiler: è grave

A Trani apre la prima biblioteca in Europa specializzata in libri islamici

Como

4 hurt in head-on train collision near Como

Trains travelling slowly

Como, March 28 - Four people were slightly hurt Thursday in a head-on collision between two trains near Como, local sources said. The trains were travelling at a low speed between Arosio and Merone, sources said. The accident was said to have been caused by a mistaken departure with a red light by the driver of the 1665 train from Inverigo to Canzo-Asso which braked sharply but could not avert a collision with train 1670 travelling slowly in the opposite direction, from Erba to Milan.

