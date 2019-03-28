Pompeo 'disappointed' at Italy joining 'Silk Road'

New York, March 28 - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday he was "disappointed" at Italy joining China's Bridge and Road Initiative or 'new Silk Road'. "I'm disappointed every time a country commits to a conduct and trade interaction with China that are not clear," he said. International media said Pompeo said the deal is not in Italy's long-term interests. Last Saturday Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Giuseppe Conte signed a memorandum of understanding on the vast infrastructure project, making Italy the first Group of Seven country to sign up for it.