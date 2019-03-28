M5S come out agst rapist castration

Rome, March 28 - The 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Thursday came out against the idea of chemically castrating rapists as proposed by their government partner, League leader and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, on Wednesday. "We don't take the mickey out of women," M5S sources said. "The amendment tries to fool women, exploiting their fears to wage an election campaign". Deputy Premier Salvini on Wednesday called for chemical castration to be brought in as a punishment after three people were arrested for the gang rape of young foreign woman in Catania last week. "No leniency for the worms who raped a tourist in Catania," Salvini said. "Chemical castration!".