Violence agst women bill put off till next week
Rome
28 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 28 - A bill on violence against women ws put off toll next week Thursday amid a disagreement on chemical castration between government partners the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League. Sources said efforts would be made to heal the rift between Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio's M5S, which is against the move, and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini's League, which is in favour of it. The opposition, on the centre left and the centre right, disrupted discussion of the bill on Thursday and the session in the House was briefly suspended.
