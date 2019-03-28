Migrants 'hijackers out of need' - Vatican daily

Rome, March 28 - The migrants who hijacked a merchant ship and forced it to go to Malta instead of taking them back to Libya did so out of necessity, Vatican daily L'Osservatore Romano said Thursday. 'Hijackers Out Of Need' was the front-page headline over a report into the hijacking of the El Hiblu I on Wednesday. "The night was one of strong tension after the withdrawal of the Sophia operation ships," the daily said. It said "it all happened while traffickers resumed putting to sea, thanks to good weather conditions, one dinghy after another".