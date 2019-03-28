Ex-Aosta governor gets 4 1/2 yrs for corruption

Aosta, March 28 - Former Val d'Aosta governor Augusto Rollandin on Thursday got four and a half years in jail for corruption. Rollandin, currently a regional councillor for the Union Valdotaine, was sentenced after a fast-track trial in which the prosecutor had requested six years. Proceedings will now be set in motion to suspend him as councillor. Rollandin was among seven people probed in an investigation into alleged corruption involving companies the regional administration has stakes in. Rollandin was accused of criminal association along with former manager Gabriele Accornero and businessman Gerardo Cuomo. The case regarded alleged bid rigging and misappropriation.