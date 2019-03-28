Giovedì 28 Marzo 2019 | 18:12

Rome
Violence agst women bill put off till next week

Rome
Italy set for sunny weekend

Rome
Migrants 'hijackers out of need' - Vatican daily

Aosta
Ex-Aosta governor gets 4 1/2 yrs for corruption

Padua
Couple shoot 26 porn videos in school gym

Padua
Couple shoot 26 porn videos in school gym

Rome
Italian wine production up 29% in 2018 - report

Naples
Camorra widow glitzy wedding slammed

Milan
Anti-Expo Greek anarchists acquitted

Rome
Anti-illegals axis with Malta says interior ministry

Vatican City
Pope not letting people kiss ring 'for hygiene reasons'

Simeri, impulsivo e generoso La sua assenza non sarà leggera

Simeri, impulsivo e generoso
La sua assenza non sarà leggera

 

BariAll'officina degli esordi
Ritmi africani e vocalità occidentale: la superband I Hate My Village in concerto a Bari

TarantoNel tarantino
Lama, 85enne azzannata alla testa da rottweiler: è grave

LecceOperazione Labirinto
Droga e mafia a Lecce, maxi sequestro di beni a referente Scu: beni per 800mila euro

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Candela, nascondeva 2 kg di cocaina nel cofano: arrestato

PotenzaScoperto dalla Gdf
Potenza, beccato con 4 chili di hashish in auto: arrestato corriere

GdM.TVArchitettura
A Trani apre la prima biblioteca in Europa specializzata in libri islamici

BrindisiCriminalità minorile
Brindisi, ruba abiti e poi tenta una rapina a 2 coetanei: arrestato 15enne

MateraIl caso
Preleva 450 euro con bancomat rubato: arrestato a Policoro

Monopoli, camion in bilico sul ponte: SS16 chiusa al traffico

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini: niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Trani, aggredito l'inviato di Striscia la Notizia Brumotti

Magistrati arrestati, Tribunale Lecce revoca interdizione all'avvocato Sfrecola

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Porto Cesareo dice stop al fumo: vietato fumare in spiaggia

Nasce in Salento il primo mulino di comunità della Puglia

Adp, ecco il piano strategico per i prossimi 10 anni: nuovi voli verso Usa e Oriente

Branco di delfini avvistato nelle acque di Torre Guaceto: c'è anche un cucciolo

Padua, march 28 - An Italian couple shot 26 porn videos in the gym locker room of a Padua school and uploaded them to the Pornhub site, local sources said Thursday. Head teacher Roberto Turetta has reported the couple for "invasion of a building". He said "our school has nothing to do with this", stressing that no student was involved, nor any member of the sports teams that use the facilities in the evening and at the weekend.

