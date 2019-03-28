Couple shoot 26 porn videos in school gym

Violence agst women bill put off till next week
Padua
28 Marzo 2019
Padua, march 28 - An Italian couple shot 26 porn videos in the gym locker room of a Padua school and uploaded them to the Pornhub site, local sources said Thursday. Head teacher Roberto Turetta has reported the couple for "invasion of a building". He said "our school has nothing to do with this", stressing that no student was involved, nor any member of the sports teams that use the facilities in the evening and at the weekend.
