Italian wine production up 29% in 2018 - report

Rome
28 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 28 - Italy produced 55 million hectolitres of wine in 2018, an increase of 29% with respect to the previous year, the ISMEA agro-food institute said on Thursday. In a report ISMEA said that 20 million hectolitres of that wine was sold abroad. It said the nation's wine exports were worth 6.2 billion euros, keeping Italy second only to France in the ranking of world producers. ISMEA said the value of Italian wine exports was up 3.3% in 2018 and has increased by 70% over the last decade.
