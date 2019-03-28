Anti-Expo Greek anarchists acquitted

Violence agst women bill put off till next week
28 Marzo 2019
Milan, March 28 - Five Greek anarchists were acquitted Thursday of causing "devastation" during a protest against the Milan Expo on its inaugural day on May 1, 2015. A Milan court upheld their lawyers' appeal, and a plea from the prosecutor. The appeals were based on the fact that the five have already been convcicted of the same crimes in Greece.
