Camorra widow glitzy wedding slammed

Naples, March 28 - Naples city council's local police chief on Thursday slammed the "glitzy" wedding of a Camorra widow and a singer in the southern city's 'neomelodic' tradition. Tina Rispoli is the widow of Mob boss Gaeatano Marino, killed in Terracina near Rome on August 23, 2012. She married local crooner Tony Colombo on Thursday. "We won't let Naples turn into a stage to celebrate glitzy weddings, of dubious taste and without respecting the minimal rules," said councillor Alessandra Clemente. The wedding was preceded by a lavish party Monday night in the central Piazza del Plebiscito. On Thursday a wedding cortege with a horse-drawn carriage, horses and jugglers took place. photo: the scene of Marino's murder