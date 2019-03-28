Pope not letting people kiss ring 'for hygiene reasons'

Violence agst women bill put off till next week
Vatican City
28 Marzo 2019
Vatican City, March 28 - Pope Francis is not letting people kiss his ring when there are many people wanting to do so and therefore a risk of spreading germs, Vatican Spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said Thursday in explaining an episode on a recent visit to Loreto that went viral on the Web. Roman Catholics pay respect to the pope by kneeling before him and kissing his ring - a so-called fisherman's ring that recalls St Peter's, the founder of the Church and the first pope.
