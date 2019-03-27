Pope to Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius Sep 4-10

Violence agst women bill put off till next week
Vatican City
27 Marzo 2019
Vatican City, March 27 - Pope Francis will travel to Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius from September 4 to 10, the Vatican said Wednesday. The visits will be at the invitation of the respective heads of State and bishops, it said. The pope will visit the cities of Maputo in Mozambique, Antananarivo in Madagascar and Port Louis in Mauritius. "The schedule for the trip will be published in due course," said interim Vatican press agency director Alessandro Gisotti.
