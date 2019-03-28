Anti-illegals axis with Malta says interior ministry

Violence agst women bill put off till next week
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Ritmi africani e vocalità occidentale: la superband I Hate My Village in concerto a Bari
Droga e mafia a Lecce, maxi sequestro a referente Scu: beni per 800mila euro
Brindisi, ruba abiti e poi tenta una rapina a 2 coetanei: arrestato 15enne
Rome
28 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 28 - Italy and Malta have formed an "anti-illegals axis" after rescued migrants hijacked a merchant ship and forced it to go to Malta after stopping it taking them back to Libya, the interior ministry said Thursday. The Maltese ambassador was received at the interior ministry Thursday morning, the ministry said. This was a chance "to open a new phase of collaboration between the two countries. Concrete proposals will shortly be formulated to intervene against clandestine immigration and human trafficking in the Mediterranean."
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su