Anti-illegals axis with Malta says interior ministry

Rome, March 28 - Italy and Malta have formed an "anti-illegals axis" after rescued migrants hijacked a merchant ship and forced it to go to Malta after stopping it taking them back to Libya, the interior ministry said Thursday. The Maltese ambassador was received at the interior ministry Thursday morning, the ministry said. This was a chance "to open a new phase of collaboration between the two countries. Concrete proposals will shortly be formulated to intervene against clandestine immigration and human trafficking in the Mediterranean."