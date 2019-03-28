Man nabbed for taking hostage 15 people in curia

Frosinone, March 28 - Italian police on Wednesday afternoon arrested a 25-year-old Ghanaian man after he took hostage 15 people in the bishops' curia at Frosinone south of Rome. The man held his hostages for several hours demanding payment for them. He resisted arrest and slightly injured two policemen, sources said Thursday. The man is accused of kidnapping for ransom, resisting arrest, violence and injuring public officers.