Forza Nuova to attend families congress

Rome, March 28 - The far-right Forza Nuova (FN, New Force) group said Thursday they would attend the world congress of families in Verona this weekend which has been at the centre of a row over its anti-gay, anti-divorce, anti-abortion and anti-feminist agenda. "We'll see you in Piazza Brà next Saturday and Sunday," said FN Verona chief Pietro Amedeo. "We'll take part in the wonderful March for the Family and the work of the congress," he said. The event has come under fire for its narrow vision of the traditional family being the only acceptable model.