Second station-rape suspect released

Naples, March 28 - A Naples court on Thursday ordered the release of the second of three men suspected of being involved in the rape of a 24-year-old woman in the lift of a station on Naples' Circumvesuviana round-Vesuvius railway earlier this month. The court ordered the release from jail of 18-year-old Antonio Cozzolino. It was not immediately clear on what grounds the release was ordered. On Friday 18-year-old Alessandro Sbrescia was released by a different section of the city's detention-review court. The fact the pair have been released does not mean they are no longer under investigation. The third suspect, Raffaele Borrelli, is still in jail. The lawyers of the three suspects have argued the sexual relations were consensual. A medical report found evidence that the victim did not give consent, saying they were signs she froze due to shock during the attack at the San Giorgio a Cremano station, sources said on Tuesday. Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio blasted the handling of the case. "Two of the suspected rapists of the young woman who was raped in a Circumvesuviana lift at the start of March have been released from prison and are free again," 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio said on Facebook. "It is not for me to go into the details of the decision, but let me say that it is shameful that two of the three criminals are already free to go about their business just a few weeks after the attack". Speaking via her lawyer, Maurizio Capozzi, the victim from the town of Portici expressed dismay. "I'm bitter and disappointed, above all because I cannot understand how a decision like this was made," she said. "It just makes me think that my story was not believed".