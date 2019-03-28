Giovedì 28 Marzo 2019 | 16:35

Rome
Anti-illegals axis with Malta says interior ministry

Vatican City
Pope not letting people kiss ring 'for hygiene reasons'

Frosinone
Man nabbed for taking hostage 15 people in curia

Rome
Senate gives final approval to legitimate-defence law

Rome
Almost 13 mn Italians don't pay income tax - ministry

Naples
Second station-rape suspect released

Rome
Forza Nuova to attend families congress

Rome
Fingerprint controls for civil servants to end cheating

Rome
PD to see unions, employers on 'grave' GDP -Zingaretti

Rome
12.6 mn of 17.8 mn pensions under 1,000 euros - INPS

Rome
Italy 6th for EU research funding

Simeri, impulsivo e generoso La sua assenza non sarà leggera

Simeri, impulsivo e generoso
LecceOperazione Labirinto
Droga e mafia a Lecce, maxi sequestro di beni a referente Scu: beni per 800mila euro

TarantoIl provvedimento
Caporalato, due condanne a Taranto dopo denuncia Flai Cgil

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Candela, nascondeva 2 kg di cocaina nel cofano: arrestato

PotenzaScoperto dalla Gdf
Potenza, beccato con 4 chili di hashish in auto: arrestato corriere

HomeIl caso
Bari, Comune registra per la prima volta il figlio di due donne: la Procura si oppone

GdM.TVArchitettura
A Trani apre la prima biblioteca in Europa specializzata in libri islamici

BrindisiCriminalità minorile
Brindisi, ruba abiti e poi tenta una rapina a 2 coetanei: arrestato 15enne

MateraIl caso
Preleva 450 euro con bancomat rubato: arrestato a Policoro

Monopoli, camion in bilico sul ponte: SS16 chiusa al traffico

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini: niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Trani, aggredito l'inviato di Striscia la Notizia Brumotti

Magistrati arrestati, Tribunale Lecce revoca interdizione all'avvocato Sfrecola

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Porto Cesareo dice stop al fumo: vietato fumare in spiaggia

Alessia, 13 anni di Bari, ha vinto il titolo italiano nel sollevamento pesi

Nel borgo di Biccari si dorme sotto le stelle con le Bubble room

Trasporti, Lezzi: «Tratta Napoli-Bari pronta nel 2026»

Naples

24-year-old woman attacked in lift at round-Vesuvius station

Naples, March 28 - A Naples court on Thursday ordered the release of the second of three men suspected of being involved in the rape of a 24-year-old woman in the lift of a station on Naples' Circumvesuviana round-Vesuvius railway earlier this month. The court ordered the release from jail of 18-year-old Antonio Cozzolino. It was not immediately clear on what grounds the release was ordered. On Friday 18-year-old Alessandro Sbrescia was released by a different section of the city's detention-review court. The fact the pair have been released does not mean they are no longer under investigation. The third suspect, Raffaele Borrelli, is still in jail. The lawyers of the three suspects have argued the sexual relations were consensual. A medical report found evidence that the victim did not give consent, saying they were signs she froze due to shock during the attack at the San Giorgio a Cremano station, sources said on Tuesday. Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio blasted the handling of the case. "Two of the suspected rapists of the young woman who was raped in a Circumvesuviana lift at the start of March have been released from prison and are free again," 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio said on Facebook. "It is not for me to go into the details of the decision, but let me say that it is shameful that two of the three criminals are already free to go about their business just a few weeks after the attack". Speaking via her lawyer, Maurizio Capozzi, the victim from the town of Portici expressed dismay. "I'm bitter and disappointed, above all because I cannot understand how a decision like this was made," she said. "It just makes me think that my story was not believed".

