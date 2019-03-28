Giovedì 28 Marzo 2019 | 16:35

Rome
Anti-illegals axis with Malta says interior ministry

Vatican City
Pope not letting people kiss ring 'for hygiene reasons'

Frosinone
Man nabbed for taking hostage 15 people in curia

Rome
Senate gives final approval to legitimate-defence law

Rome
Almost 13 mn Italians don't pay income tax - ministry

Naples
Second station-rape suspect released

Rome
Forza Nuova to attend families congress

Rome
Fingerprint controls for civil servants to end cheating

Rome
PD to see unions, employers on 'grave' GDP -Zingaretti

Rome
12.6 mn of 17.8 mn pensions under 1,000 euros - INPS

Rome
Italy 6th for EU research funding

Simeri, impulsivo e generoso La sua assenza non sarà leggera

Simeri, impulsivo e generoso
La sua assenza non sarà leggera

 

LecceOperazione Labirinto
Droga e mafia a Lecce, maxi sequestro di beni a referente Scu: beni per 800mila euro

TarantoIl provvedimento
Caporalato, due condanne a Taranto dopo denuncia Flai Cgil

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Candela, nascondeva 2 kg di cocaina nel cofano: arrestato

PotenzaScoperto dalla Gdf
Potenza, beccato con 4 chili di hashish in auto: arrestato corriere

HomeIl caso
Bari, Comune registra per la prima volta il figlio di due donne: la Procura si oppone

GdM.TVArchitettura
A Trani apre la prima biblioteca in Europa specializzata in libri islamici

BrindisiCriminalità minorile
Brindisi, ruba abiti e poi tenta una rapina a 2 coetanei: arrestato 15enne

MateraIl caso
Preleva 450 euro con bancomat rubato: arrestato a Policoro

Monopoli, camion in bilico sul ponte: SS16 chiusa al traffico

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini: niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini:
niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Trani, aggredito l'inviato di Striscia la Notizia Brumotti

Magistrati arrestati, Tribunale Lecce revoca interdizione all'avvocato Sfrecola

Magistrati arrestati, revocata interdizione a Sfrecola. Assolti a Trani due imprenditori di Corato.
Procura conferma domiciliari a Savasta

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Porto Cesareo dice stop al fumo: vietato fumare in spiaggia

Alessia, 13 anni di Bari, ha vinto il titolo italiano nel sollevamento pesi

Nel borgo di Biccari si dorme sotto le stelle con le Bubble room

Trasporti, Lezzi: «Tratta Napoli-Bari pronta nel 2026»

Rome

12.6 mn of 17.8 mn pensions under 1,000 euros - INPS

Over 10.9 mn below 750 euros

Rome, March 28 - Some 12.6 million of Italy's 17.8 million pensions are under 1,000 euros a month, pensions and social security agency INPS said Thursday. The overall amount paid out is 204.28 billion euros, it said. More than 10.9 million pensions are below 750 euros a month. INPS added that there are almost four million benefit pensions, 45.7% of them in southern Italy.

