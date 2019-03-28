12.6 mn of 17.8 mn pensions under 1,000 euros - INPS

Rome, March 28 - Some 12.6 million of Italy's 17.8 million pensions are under 1,000 euros a month, pensions and social security agency INPS said Thursday. The overall amount paid out is 204.28 billion euros, it said. More than 10.9 million pensions are below 750 euros a month. INPS added that there are almost four million benefit pensions, 45.7% of them in southern Italy.