PD to see unions, employers on 'grave' GDP -Zingaretti

Rome, March 28 - The centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) will see trade unions and employers on the "grave" situation of Italian GDP after industrial lobby Confindustria slashed its 2019 growth forecast to zero Wednesday, PD leader Nicola Zingaretti said Thursday. "The situation of the economy is extremely serious and dangerous," he said. "We will put to the government, to the social and productive forces our proposals to save the country". The PD will meet unions on April 9 and business associations on April 11, he said.