Fingerprint controls for civil servants to end cheating

Anti-illegals axis with Malta says interior ministry
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Droga e mafia a Lecce, maxi sequestro a referente Scu: beni per 800mila euro
Brindisi, ruba abiti e poi tenta una rapina a 2 coetanei: arrestato 15enne
Rome
28 Marzo 2019
Rome, March 28 - Civil servants and other public sector workers will soon clock into work with digital fingerprints and iris controls as biometric checks replaced swipe badges to stem an epidemic of clock-in cheating, according to a new article of the 'concreteness' bill approved at the committee stage Thursday.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su