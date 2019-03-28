Giovedì 28 Marzo 2019 | 16:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Anti-illegals axis with Malta says interior ministry

Anti-illegals axis with Malta says interior ministry

 
Vatican City
Pope not letting people kiss ring 'for hygiene reasons'

Pope not letting people kiss ring 'for hygiene reasons'

 
Frosinone
Man nabbed for taking hostage 15 people in curia

Man nabbed for taking hostage 15 people in curia

 
Rome
Senate gives final approval to legitimate-defence law

Senate gives final approval to legitimate-defence law

 
Rome
Almost 13 mn Italians don't pay income tax - ministry

Almost 13 mn Italians don't pay income tax - ministry

 
Naples
Second station-rape suspect released

Second station-rape suspect released

 
Rome
Forza Nuova to attend families congress

Forza Nuova to attend families congress

 
Rome
Fingerprint controls for civil servants to end cheating

Fingerprint controls for civil servants to end cheating

 
Rome
PD to see unions, employers on 'grave' GDP -Zingaretti

PD to see unions, employers on 'grave' GDP -Zingaretti

 
Rome
12.6 mn of 17.8 mn pensions under 1,000 euros - INPS

12.6 mn of 17.8 mn pensions under 1,000 euros - INPS

 
Rome
Italy 6th for EU research funding

Italy 6th for EU research funding

 

Il Biancorosso

IL PERSONAGGIO
Simeri, impulsivo e generoso La sua assenza non sarà leggera

Simeri, impulsivo e generoso
La sua assenza non sarà leggera

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceOperazione Labirinto
Droga e mafia a Lecce, maxi sequestro di beni a referente Scu: beni per 800mila euro

Droga e mafia a Lecce, maxi sequestro a referente Scu: beni per 800mila euro

 
TarantoIl provvedimento
Caporalato, due condanne a Taranto dopo denuncia Flai Cgil

Caporalato, due condanne a Taranto dopo denuncia Flai Cgil

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
Candela, nascondeva 2 kg di cocaina nel cofano: arrestato

Candela, nascondeva 2 kg di cocaina nel cofano: arrestato

 
PotenzaScoperto dalla Gdf
Potenza, beccato con 4 chili di hashish in auto: arrestato corriere

Potenza, beccato con 4 chili di hashish in auto: arrestato corriere

 
HomeIl caso
Bari, Comune registra per la prima volta il figlio di due donne: la Procura si oppone

Bari, Comune registra per la prima volta il figlio di due donne: la Procura si oppone

 
GdM.TVArchitettura
A Trani apre la prima biblioteca in Europa specializzata in libri islamici

A Trani apre la prima biblioteca in Europa specializzata in libri islamici

 
BrindisiCriminalità minorile
Brindisi, ruba abiti e poi tenta una rapina a 2 coetanei: arrestato 15enne

Brindisi, ruba abiti e poi tenta una rapina a 2 coetanei: arrestato 15enne

 
MateraIl caso
Preleva 450 euro con bancomat rubato: arrestato a Policoro

Preleva 450 euro con bancomat rubato: arrestato a Policoro

 
Monopoli, camion in bilico sul ponte: SS16 chiusa al traffico

Monopoli, camion in bilico sul ponte: SS16 chiusa al traffico VD

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini: niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Puglia, sorpresa dai grillini:
niente assunzioni nelle Asl

Trani, aggredito l'inviato di Striscia la Notizia Brumotti

Trani, aggredito l'inviato di Striscia la Notizia Brumotti

Magistrati arrestati, Tribunale Lecce revoca interdizione all'avvocato Sfrecola

Magistrati arrestati, revocata interdizione a Sfrecola. Assolti a Trani due imprenditori di Corato.
Procura conferma domiciliari a Savasta

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Giornalista perde portafogli a Bari vecchia: 2 giovani glielo restituiscono

Porto Cesareo dice stop al fumo: vietato fumare in spiaggia

Porto Cesareo diventa città «no smoke»: vietato fumare in spiaggia

Alessia, 13 anni di Bari, ha vinto il titolo italiano nel sollevamento pesi

Alessia, 13 anni di Bari, ha vinto il titolo italiano nel sollevamento pesi

Nel borgo di Biccari si dorme sotto le stelle con le Bubble room

Nel borgo di Biccari si dorme sotto le stelle con le Bubble room

Trasporti, Lezzi: «Tratta Napoli-Bari pronta nel 2026»

Trasporti, Lezzi: «Tratta Napoli-Bari pronta nel 2026»

Rome

Senate gives final approval to legitimate-defence law

Legislation expands right to self-defence from intruders

Senate gives final approval to legitimate-defence law

Rome, March 28 - The Senate on Thursday gave final approval to the government's law expanding the right to legitimate self defence. It was approved by the Upper House on its third reading with 201 votes in favour, 38 against and six abstentions. The lawmakers from the parties supporting Premier Giuseppe Conte's government, the League and the 5-Star Movement (M5S), applauded as the legislation got the definitive green light. The bill expanding the right to self-defence from intruders, fashioned by Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini, introduces norms similar to US 'stand your ground' laws. "This is a great day for Italians," said Salvini, who recently courted controversy by visiting in jail a businessman who made a would-be thief kneel and shot and injured him in the chest. "After years of chatter and polemics we have enshrined the sacrosanct right of legitimate self defence for those who are attacked in their homes, in their bars, and in their restaurants," he said. "The Wild West is not being legitimised, but we are on the side of decent and respectable citizens". Salvini has long campaigned for a law allowing self-defence in all cases and has repeatedly sided with business people and other citizens who have been prosecuted for excessive self defence under the previous law. But the new law may face legal hurdles, according to magistrates union ANM. "There are numerous doubts that the law may be unconstitutional in many aspects," ANM President Francesco Minisci told reporters. He also said the change in legislation was not needed, in his view. "The new law...will not safeguard citizens any more than they were safeguarded up till today; on the contrary is introduces concepts that have little to do with law, it foresees dangerous automatism and restricts the range of evaluation by magistrates, as well as bringing with it great difficulties in interpretation," he said. Among the new factors to be weighed in self-defence cases there is the concept of "serious emotional disturbance" in the face of intruders, which would legitimise even deadly self defence. Italy's association of penal lawyers also came out against the new law, calling it "useless and dangerous". They said it "intervenes on a virtual, non-existent emergency, seeing that the cases of (excessive) legitimate self defence at home are two a year, and they end up in acquittals". It is dangerous, the criminal lawyers said, because "it spreads the conviction in people that they can act in conditions of impunity at home. And that's not so".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati