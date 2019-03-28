Build Italy ports together says China on 'Silk Road'

Beijing, March 28 - Italy's joining China's vast Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) or 'new Silk Road' will enable Rome and Beijing to build Italy's ports together, a Chinese trade ministry spokesman said Thursday. "We will work together to align the Belt and Road Initiative with the construction in Italy of northern ports reinforcing cooperation to our mutual benefit," said Gao Feng. He said "China has a market in expansion and Italy has a great number of excellent companies, especially SMEs". Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday in Rome signed the memorandum of understanding with Italy on the BRI - a massive infrastructure plan that seeks to create a sort of modern-day Silk Road to better connect China to Europe and Africa. Italy is the first Group of Seven country to sign such a memorandum.